Patrick L. Rankin D.D.S.
Patrick Leo Rankin, D.D.S., age 77, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 3rd, 2020. He was born January 2, 1943 in Columbus, OH to the late Daniel L. II and Mary Rankin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Jean (Burr) Rankin; sister, Marynell Rankin of Thornville; nephews, Daniel IV (Caroline) Rankin, Michael (Carol) Rankin, Terry (Mary) Rankin, Tom (Kathy) Rankin, Tim (Maria) Rankin, Burr (Autumn) Zimmerman, and Robb (Sarah) Zimmerman; niece, Peggy Rankin; sisters-in-law, Nancy Rankin and Susan Zimmerman; and brother-in-law, Larry Zimmerman. Pat also greatly enjoyed his 21 great nieces and nephews and 10 great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel L. Rankin III.
After graduating from Ohio State University Dental School in 1970 he practiced dentistry in Baltimore, OH for 47 years. He enjoyed working on his farm in Millersport, OH and collecting cars. He was a Life Member of Pheasants Forever (S.E. Ohio Chapter), sustaining member of Lancaster CC and an avid outdoorsman and golfer. Pat was a prolific storyteller and was always ready with his joke of the day.
Caring Cremation will be taking place through the Johnson- Smith Funeral Home. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Pat's memory to St. Charles Preparatory High School, 2010 E Broad St. Columbus, OH 43209. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.