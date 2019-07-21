|
Patrick Ryan
Lancaster - Patrick A. Ryan, age 67, of Picacho, Arizona passed away on July 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 19, 1951 and was adopted by William and Dorothy Ryan (Spires). He was a 1969 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School.
Patrick was employed at Diamond Power in Lancaster, Ohio; Hordis Brothers Glass in Lancaster, Ohio; AP Technoglass Company in Bellefontaine, Ohio; T.C. Spires Incorporated in Lancaster, Ohio; and various trucking companies. He was an adrenalin driven individual when it came to working, but a near fatal car accident in 2003 forced him unhappily into retirement.
Patrick loved his family and friends; the church; wonderful food; chocolate sundaes made with chocolate ice cream, layered with chocolate syrup, and lots of whipped cream; target shooting and reloading ammunition; riding his golf cart in the desert behind his home; walking laps in the pool while his wife swam; and making dry-to-the-bone comments as he viewed the news on TV.
Patrick is survived by his wife Lisa (Elliott Bells); children: Joshua Ryan (and his fiancé, Kerry Walker) of South Zanesville, Ohio, and Elizabeth (Todd) Kehrer of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren: Dane and Alaynee Kehrer; stepsons: Paul (Aleia) Jones of Pataskala, Ohio, and Alan Bells of Columbus, Ohio; stepgrandaughter: Clover Jones of Pataskala, Ohio; sisters: Colleen (Robert) Freeman of Thayer, Missouri, Maureen (Gary) Rait of Boulder, Colorado, Therese Ryan of Columbus, Ohio, Patrice (Craig) Swartz of Lancaster, Ohio, Maria (Robert) McGraw of Florida ; and his beloved cat and recliner buddy, Miss Kitty. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Rice of Newark, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME in Lancaster, Ohio, with Pastor Ed Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive family and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to St. Elizabeth's Health Center; 140 W. Speedway Boulevard, Suite 100; Tucson, AZ 85705. Please be sure to include "Suite 100" because the building is shared. St. Elizabeth's is a faith-based community health center that supports the healthcare needs of the uninsured and underserved (those that fall through the cracks) in Southern Arizona.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 21, 2019