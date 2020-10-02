1/
Patty Kraft
Patty Kraft

PLEASANTVILLE - Patty Kraft, 60, of Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday, 29, 2020, at the Pickering House.

She was a retired waitress for Buckeye Lake Truck Stop and was a helping hand for her husband Daniel Kraft on the farm. She was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School class of 1978. Patty was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Patty is survived by her loving children, Danyelle (fiancé - Nathan Terry) Kraft, Daniel Joseph "D.J." (fiance'- Amy Hart) Kraft, and Tera Naayers; grandchildren, Bobby, Destinee, Gavin, Shane, Mckenzie, Brenia, Mason, Alexis, Clayton, Harlea and Brooke; one great grandson, Kayson; brother, Russell E. (Charlotte) Wallace; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Karen (Ric) Crutcher and David Kraft; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kraft, parents, Russell and Janice Wallace many aunts and uncles; and nephew, Christopher Wallace.

Funeral service will be at Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 2-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
OCT
5
Burial
Basil Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
