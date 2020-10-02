Patty Kraft
PLEASANTVILLE - Patty Kraft, 60, of Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday, 29, 2020, at the Pickering House.
She was a retired waitress for Buckeye Lake Truck Stop and was a helping hand for her husband Daniel Kraft on the farm. She was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School class of 1978. Patty was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Patty is survived by her loving children, Danyelle (fiancé - Nathan Terry) Kraft, Daniel Joseph "D.J." (fiance'- Amy Hart) Kraft, and Tera Naayers; grandchildren, Bobby, Destinee, Gavin, Shane, Mckenzie, Brenia, Mason, Alexis, Clayton, Harlea and Brooke; one great grandson, Kayson; brother, Russell E. (Charlotte) Wallace; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Karen (Ric) Crutcher and David Kraft; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kraft, parents, Russell and Janice Wallace many aunts and uncles; and nephew, Christopher Wallace.
Funeral service will be at Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may visit from 2-6 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society
, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.
