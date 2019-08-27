|
Paul A. Hedges
Amanda - Paul A. Hedges, age 89, of Amanda, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019 at Pickering House in Lancaster. He was born September 16, 1929 in Amanda, Ohio to the late Andy and Mary Leona (Van Fossen) Hedges. Paul was a 1947 graduate of Amanda High School. He was the owner and operator of Shawnee Custom Digging for 25 years and later retired as head maintenance of Bloom Carroll Schools.
Preceded in death by 6 sisters and 3 brothers; Paul is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Phyllis; children, Brenda (Terry) Spangler, M. Carolyn (Ed) Peirano, Sam "Donald" (Barb) Hedges, Kenneth "Jit" (Julie) Hedges; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Fishbaugh, Dorothy (Larry) Bruning; brother, Carl Hedges; sister-in-law, Donna Hedges; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Friends may visit 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank FairHope Hospice & Palliative Care for their support to the family and for their attentive, loving care for Paul.
Those who wish may donate to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Paul's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019