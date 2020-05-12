|
|
Paul Alford
Lancaster - Paul Edward Alford, of Lancaster, died suddenly on May 9, 2020. Paul was born on January 28, 1960 in Lancaster, and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Vangie Alford, and his two sons and daughters-in-law, Kelly and Rebecca Alford, and Tim and Kathryn Alford. He is also survived by his mother, Marilyn Alford; four siblings, Brenda Eslinger, Bonnie Alford, Chuck Alford and Joe Alford; and multiple extended family members, including nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Alford, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. James and Sharon Key. Paul graduated from Lancaster High School in 1978. Paul and Vangie met in high school and got married while attending Taylor University in Indiana. A lifetime educator, Paul was a fixture of Fairfield County schools for nearly 40 years, serving as an educator, coach and mentor to hundreds of students and teachers over the years. He started his career as a history teacher at Fairfield Union High School. Most recently, Paul was a curriculum consultant at Amanda Clearcreek School District and Berne Union School District. Paul was a strong man of faith, and he and Vangie attended Faith Memorial Church. He was heavily involved at Camp Sychar in Mount Vernon, Ohio, where he served on the Board as the Camp Secretary.
He was a dedicated husband and father, and his wife, sons and daughters-in-law were the joy of his life. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a time to be determined following social distancing restrictions being lifted. Information about this service will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations be made in his name to Camp Sychar www.campsychar.org
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 12 to May 14, 2020