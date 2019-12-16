|
|
Paul F. Bowers
Canal Winchester - Paul F. Bowers, age 67, of Canal Winchester, passed away at his residence Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. He was born February 15, 1952 in Columbus to the late Frederick P. and Lois V. (Doss) Bowers. Paul was a 1970 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. He was retired from Aleris Co. (formerly Reynolds Aluminum) after 32 years. Being raised on a farm, he loved Farmall Tractors and working the ground. He also loved classic/muscle cars. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janet C. (Edwards) Bowers; children, Andrew J. Bowers, Canal Winchester, and Brandy (Bobby) Reese, Baltimore; grandchildren, Kristina and Patrick Reese; brother, Mark (Jody Darling) Bowers, Groveport; sister, Linda (Paul) McCoy, Canal Winchester; aunts, Juanita Claypool and Geneva Morgan; uncle, Troy Slone; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may visit 4-7 pm Thursday at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Roger Hale officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Paul's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019