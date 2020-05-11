|
|
Paul "Corb" Gyger
Amanda - Paul C. "Corb" Gyger Jr., 74, of Amanda, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born at his grandmother's house on August 31, 1946 in Mars, Pennsylvania to the late Paul C. and Betty (Burford) Sr. After graduating from Mars Area High School in 1964, Corb joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1968. He graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and became an aircraft mechanic for ABX Air and retired in 2009. He was a long time member of Amanda Presbyterian Church, member of the Amanda Lions Club, Past Master of Amanda Lodge #509 F & AM, Past President of The 13th District, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and York Rite Masonic Bodies, Lancaster, Ohio
He is survived by his wife, Casey Gyger; children, Laura (Tony) Adams of Newark,
Shelley (Khau) Tong of Lewis Center and Paul C. (Beth) Gyger III of West Chester; grandchildren, Morgan, Jillian and Natalie Gyger, Caroline and Benjamin Tong; brother, John Gyger of Saxonburg, PA and a nephew, Jay Gyger of Saxonburg, PA.
A grave side service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Amanda Twp. Cemetery where it will live streamed on the Taylor Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda. A masonic service will be performed at 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amanda Lions Club, P.O. Box 441, Amanda, Ohio 43102 or Amanda Lodge #509, P.O. Box 266, Amanda, Ohio 43102 or in memory of Corb.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020