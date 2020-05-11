Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Amanda Twp. Cemetery
Paul "Corb" Gyger


1946 - 2020
Paul "Corb" Gyger Obituary
Paul "Corb" Gyger

Amanda - Paul C. "Corb" Gyger Jr., 74, of Amanda, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born at his grandmother's house on August 31, 1946 in Mars, Pennsylvania to the late Paul C. and Betty (Burford) Sr. After graduating from Mars Area High School in 1964, Corb joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1968. He graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and became an aircraft mechanic for ABX Air and retired in 2009. He was a long time member of Amanda Presbyterian Church, member of the Amanda Lions Club, Past Master of Amanda Lodge #509 F & AM, Past President of The 13th District, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and York Rite Masonic Bodies, Lancaster, Ohio

He is survived by his wife, Casey Gyger; children, Laura (Tony) Adams of Newark,

Shelley (Khau) Tong of Lewis Center and Paul C. (Beth) Gyger III of West Chester; grandchildren, Morgan, Jillian and Natalie Gyger, Caroline and Benjamin Tong; brother, John Gyger of Saxonburg, PA and a nephew, Jay Gyger of Saxonburg, PA.

A grave side service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Amanda Twp. Cemetery where it will live streamed on the Taylor Funeral Home Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda. A masonic service will be performed at 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amanda Lions Club, P.O. Box 441, Amanda, Ohio 43102 or Amanda Lodge #509, P.O. Box 266, Amanda, Ohio 43102 or in memory of Corb.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020
