Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paul Heimberger Obituary
Paul Heimberger

Hideaway Hills - Paul Heimberger, 61, passed away suddenly on February 7, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife Nancy of 15 yrs. Also survived by parents Bob and Ann Heimberger, brother Rex (Brenda) Heimberger, sisters Rita (Ken) Milliser, and Beth (Will Miller) Heimberger. Paul will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Paul delivered packages for UPS for over 33 yrs. Paul had a big heart always giving and eagerly lending a hand to friends, neighbors and Hideaway Hills community. He was an avid outdoorsman hunting/fishing in South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Alaska and locally. He focused on getting youth interested in hunting.

In lieu of flowers, the following contributions will be used for the annual youth event: Southeast Ohio Pheasants Forever, c/o Marilyn Davis, Treasurer, 12529 Cherry Ln. Millersport OH 43046.

Celebration of life will be held at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME(436 N. Broad Lancaster OH) on Saturday, February 29 from 1-5 pm.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 26, 2020
