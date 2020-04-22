Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Pickerington - Paul James Oldham, age 46, of Pickerington, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. He was born in Columbus, and was a longtime resident of Pickerington. He was the Vice-President of the Violet Meadows Homeowners Association and a volunteer with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Community Watch Program. Paul loved to travel, boating and most of all spending time with his family. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 22 years, most recently managing his own team in Columbus. Paul was preceded in death by his father Paul M. Oldham and two sisters. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 23+ years Tammi; sons Andrew (Payton) Oldham and Brady Oldham; parents Erik and Ina Turner; mother and father-in-law Richard and Deborah Fetty; sisters Eva (Brian) Simpson and Anne (Travis) Shreffler; brother Owen (Brooke) Turner; brother-in-law Clint (Kristie) Fetty; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Paul's family will receive friends Friday evening May 1, 2020 and Saturday afternoon May 2, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Please call the funeral home at 614-866-6318 to schedule a visiting time in order to allow family and friends to visit for a limited time. His funeral service will be held privately for family members only on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Messages may be sent to Paul's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020
