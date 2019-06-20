|
|
Paul K. Isaacs
Lancaster - Paul K. Isaacs 76, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 1, 1943 in Lancaster to the late Silas and Alpha (Russell) Isaacs. He was a 1961 graduate of Lancaster High School and served in the US Navy during Vietnam. Paul was employed by Metal Container Corp. in Columbus, Ohio, retiring after 20 years.
He is survived by his wife Frances (Emmert) of 51 years; Son Paul F. Isaacs, Daughters Sarah (Isaacs) Hogan, Rachel (Isaacs) Weber, Grandchildren Henry Hogan, Kivrin Weber, Jaxon Weber, all of Lancaster and Natalie Isaacs of Akron, Ohio. Also surviving are Brother; James Isaacs, Sisters; Carol (Larry) Kirby; Cindy Holbrook; Sisters-in law, Ida Isaacs of Mineral City, Ohio and Diana Swinehart, Lancaster; brothers-in law Edward (Vickie) Emmert, Heath,Ohio; Gary Hunt and William Shull; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Silas Isaacs Jr. sisters; Ruthalee Isaacs, Nora Cree, Hazel Spiller, Nola Geneva Houseworth, Bertha Yenrick, Marjorie Arledge, Doris Hunt, Ruby Shull and Helen Freisner.
Caring cremation has taken place. At Paul's request there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Charitable Service Trust.
In remembrance of Paul the family will plant a tree in his honor at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 20, 2019