|
|
Paul Leroy "Roy" Chestnut Jr.
Rushville - Paul Leroy "Roy" Chestnut Jr., 72, of Rushville, passed away on November 25, 2019 at his home. He was born to the late Paul Leroy Chestnut Sr., and Goldie Easter on August 21, 1947.
Roy is a Navy Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He loved the outdoors, and to hunt and fish.
Roy is survived by his wife, Peggy Chestnut; children, Lorie Anthony, Paul Zirkle, David Zirkle, Ruth (Lyle) Klein, and Michelle Zirkle; grandchildren, Matt, Alex, Beth (Matt), Chris, Josh, Michael, Casey, Jennifer (Bryan), Jay, Tyler, Johnathan Kline, and Carrie Bieber; many great grandchildren; brother, Mike (Vicky) Chestnut; sisters, Sylvia (Jim) Stant and Roseann (Don) Birtcher; uncles, Harvey Looney and Don (Ethel) Chestnut; special nieces Shonna, Sophie, and Hanna; cousins, Rick (Tammy) Chestnut, Jon (Tammy) Chestnut, Pam Frowine, Roxane (Sam) Tufts, and Carolyn May; sister-in-law, Polly (Stan) Pittman; brothers-in-law, Tony Syrus and David (Iris) Crawford; best friend Ed; his hunting and fishing friends; Ralston work family; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Goldie (Dale) Easter; father, Paul (Marie) Chestnut; brothers, Harvey Easter and Dick Chestnut; cousins, Bill Frowine and Charlie May; and 4 legged companions, Rascal and Rox.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMETORY.
Donations may be made in Roy's memory to the at .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019