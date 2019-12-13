|
Paul M. Cornett
BALTIMORE - Paul M. Cornett 57 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Pickering House.
He was a graduate of Capital University with a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He was a Business System Analyst for the State of Ohio with 25 years of service.
Paul had a passion for boating and fishing and loved to spend time on the lake with his friends and family. He was devoted to his wife and kids. Paul never knew a stranger and could talk for hours with anyone he met. Paul was generous, kind, humble, courageous, and loyal. He had a steadfast faith in God and a desire to share his faith with those he loved.
He will be missed dearly by his wife of 24 years, Carolyn; son, Max; daughters, Olivia and Grace; mother, Vitella Cornett; sisters, Connie (Gebran) Esber, Pam (Keith) Jenson and Michelle (Joe) Stonebraker; mother-in-law, Janice Hammer; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Hammer, Barb Busana and Judy (Mike) Winchell; many nieces and nephews; and his amazing work family at BWC.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Cornett.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor Steve Markle officiating. Family and friends may visit Sunday from 2-4 and 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A brief burial service will be held at 1 pm in the chapel at Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens in Weirton, WV.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (https://fairhopehospice.org/donation-page) or the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545)
-Well done, good and faithful servant.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019