Paul "Fred" Neely, Jr.
Laurelville - Paul (Fred) Neely, Jr., 64 of Laurelville passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Pickering House. Fred fought a valiant battle against COPD and is now at peace. He was born on November 15, 1954 in Lancaster.
Fred is survived by his wife of 44 years Ida Eveland Neely, daughter and son-in-law Sara Neely Ledbetter and Levi Ledbetter, son and daughter-in-law Travis Neely and Jessica Beatty Neely, three amazing grandsons James, Austin and Boone, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Michelle Neely, sister and brother-in-law Pam and Tim Bernthold, many nieces and nephews and very special friends Bill and Cheri Matson. He was preceded in death by his Dad and Mom Fred Sr. and Margaret Neely and brother Brad Neely.
He loved his cats and will be sadly missed by Tyson and Chloe. Fred was a proud Union Sheet Metal Worker and if you look at the Columbus skyline, you cannot miss the multitude of buildings where he hung duct work. He loved THE Ohio State Buckeyes! His hobbies were building model trains, photography, fishing, and building beautiful furniture pieces. He was a longtime volunteer at the Hill Gate of the Lancaster Festival and so enjoyed working with Joella Stapp and the many other Volunteers.
The family wants to share their extreme gratitude to the staff of FairHoPe Hospice and the Pickering House during this time of need.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, March 15 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice in Fred's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019