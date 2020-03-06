|
|
Paul Perry
Lancaster - Paul F. Perry, 73 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on April 10, 1946 in Lancaster to the late Harold and Dorothy (Lutz) Perry. Paul served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He taught heating and cooling at the Southeastern Correctional Institute. Paul was an avid fisherman, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years Dianna L. Perry; children Paula (Ben) Walters, Nancy (Jeff) Pica, Chad Perry and Misty (Jasan) Montgomery; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Mary Karns, brother Bud Perry; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Chuck and Merv Perry, Patty Sherburn and Freda Williamson.
There will be a Private Service at a later date. Cremation is in care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020