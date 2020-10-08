Paul R. Johnston



Lancaster - Paul Richard Johnston (PJ), 85, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 1, 1935, in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Carl C. Johnston and Pauline L. (Christ) Johnston. Paul worked for Diamond Power for over 40 years.



Paul is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Gottke) Johnston, of Lancaster; sons, Thomas A. (Pamela) of Cape Coral, Florida and Jeffrey R. (Mia) of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Amy M. and Aaron T. of Reno, Nevada; great granddaughter, Alisha M., also of Reno; brothers, Kent A. (Gail) of Overgaard, Arizona, and his children, Benjamin (Tracy), Jason (Cam), and Reggie; and Bruce E. of Hebron, Ohio and his son Cody (Kristen).



Paul was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Valley View Golf Club.



In addition to his parents, Paul was proceeded in death by his brother, Larry L. Johnston.



No services will be observed. Dignity Cremation has taken place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services will be held at a later date.









