Circleville - Paul S. Menzies, 56, of Circleville, died November 23, 2019 in Berger ER. He was born on September 5, 1963 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Paul and Mary (Matulaitis) Menzies. He was a career National Guardsman. He loved Formula 1 Racing, photography, Buckeye Football and Basketball and scuba diving and camping. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; fiancée, Stephanie Karshner; sister, Heather (Menzies) Sheets; brother, Bill Menzies; niece, Elizabeth Sheets, nephew, Anthony Sheets and great nephew, Cooper Sheets. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019