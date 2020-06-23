Paul Scott
Lancaster - Paul E. Scott, age 81, passed away at Pickering House on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Symmes Township, Lawrence County on April 16, 1939 to the late John and Mildred (Wiseman) Scott. Paul was a forklift operator.
He is survived by his best friend of 37 years, Gladys Peters of the home; and children, Larry Scott, Pamela Johnson, Terry Scott, Patrina Fitzsimmons, Paula Ison, David Scott, Mark Scott, Brian Scott, Angela Scott, and Angie Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol for visitation
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, there will be a private funeral service. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.