Lancaster - Paul Dean Smeck Sr., 71 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday November 9th, 2020. Paul was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Colfax and worked in Glass Manufacturing as a Mold Maker. Paul is survived by his family, Carolyn Smeck; children, Paul (Keary) Smeck Jr., Edward Alan (Mioak) Smeck, Nancy (Chris) Wentz, Joel (Amy) Middaugh and Andy (Leah) Middaugh; grandchildren, Tyler, Andrea, Austin, Bailey, Natalie, Nathan, Alexis and Heath; brother, Terry Smeck, nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Russell (Mary) Smeck, mother, Betty (John) Stebelton, brother, Garold Smeck, sister, Cynthia Ball and daughter, Megan Smeck. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 12, 2020 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Colfax.









