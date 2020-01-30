|
|
Paula Barnhart
Lancaster - Paula G. Barnhart, 61, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1958 in Columbus, OH.
Paula always believed in giving back to her community and her most recognizable was 44 years of service at Fairfield Medical Center, where she was ultimately cared for lovingly during her death by her friends and co-workers.
Rick and Paula had a lifelong passion for antiquing. This journey led them to purchase the storied Rockwood Mansion on State Route 22, where they made significant enhancements and modifications to accommodate their love of entertaining and providing a place of comfort and rest. Rick and Paula enjoyed finding and gathering historical pieces of Ohio and Fairfield County antiquities. Over the years they collected, researched and cataloged the largest and most rare privately owned collection of Erikson Glass. Ultimately, Rick and Paula believed this collection would best serve all in the community for generations to come and donated it to the Lancaster Glass Museum.
One of Rick and Paula's happy ventures was the renewal of a Lancaster Institution, The Fairview Inn. A local gathering place serving citizens since Prohibition, Rick and Paula worked hard to make it a welcoming place to meet friends new and old.
Lifelong supporters of the Lancaster Festival they enjoyed hosting friends and family in Lancaster both privately and as business owners to support this vital event in our community.
Over their 25 years of marriage, Paula loved and supported her husband Rick, their children and derived much joy with her 3 grandchildren.
Paula is survived by her husband Rick; children Rick (Jessica) Barnhart Jr., Nate (Elaine) Barnhart, Jessica Barnhart, grandchildren Karsen Barnhart, Kenedie Barnhart and Isabela Dryden, mother Sara "Sally' Weiland, brothers and sisters Joseph (Tammy) Weiland, Paul (Fiancé Kelly Sigler) Weiland, Edward (Angie) Weiland, Daniel Weiland, Sally Anne (Anthony) Skunza, Katherine (Ron) Hoffman, Susie (Ron) Hoffman, Mary (Darrell) Goss, Nancy (Donald) Matheney; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Paul M. Weiland, nephew Nicholas Weiland
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2020 from 2-4PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Paula's name to the Fairfield Area Humane Society. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020