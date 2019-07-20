|
Paula K. McGee
LANCASTER - Paula K. McGee 73 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Bickford of Lancaster. She was a retired office manager for Dr. Cox and Dr. Johnson's office. She was a member of Hope Community Church of the Nazarene.
Paula is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack McGee; daughter, Kristi (Mark Brennan) McGee of New York; step-children, Mark (Mary) McGee, Mike (Susan) McGee and Penny (Chris) Hollett all of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Wyatt Brennan, Marque McGee, Mindy Campbell, Miles McGee, Jennifer Holbrook, Kirsten Hollett and Tyler Hollett; nine great grandchildren; brother, Karl Tucker of Hilliard, Ohio, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Johnson and Amanda Tucker.
Funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Mark Clinghan officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Friends may visit Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 20, 2019