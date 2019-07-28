Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Amanda Twp. Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Tipple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Tipple


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Tipple Obituary
Paula Tipple

Lancaster - Paula S. Tipple, age 57 of Lancaster passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 6, 1962 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Paul J. and Betty E. (Newman) Brown. She was employed by the Lancaster City Schools as a Teacher's Aid at Thomas Ewing Middle School. Paula had previously volunteered at the Cancer Center at Fairfield Medical Center. She loved her family, her children and grandchildren, sewing, embroidery and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Tipple; children, Corey Lawson, Lisa (Derrick) Gill, Kayli (Devin) Hellyer, and Shane Tipple, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Grant, Sophia, Eva and Hallie; brothers, Terry (Robin) Brown, Cary (Diane) Brown, and Tim (Bernice) Brown; mother-in-law, Vicki Tipple; brother-in-law, Brian (Saundra) Tipple; sister-in-law, Lisa Graham; many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Amanda Twp. Cemetery.

Family requests memorial contributions to the or FairHoPe Hospice.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now