|
|
Paula Tipple
Lancaster - Paula S. Tipple, age 57 of Lancaster passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 6, 1962 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Paul J. and Betty E. (Newman) Brown. She was employed by the Lancaster City Schools as a Teacher's Aid at Thomas Ewing Middle School. Paula had previously volunteered at the Cancer Center at Fairfield Medical Center. She loved her family, her children and grandchildren, sewing, embroidery and shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Tipple; children, Corey Lawson, Lisa (Derrick) Gill, Kayli (Devin) Hellyer, and Shane Tipple, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Grant, Sophia, Eva and Hallie; brothers, Terry (Robin) Brown, Cary (Diane) Brown, and Tim (Bernice) Brown; mother-in-law, Vicki Tipple; brother-in-law, Brian (Saundra) Tipple; sister-in-law, Lisa Graham; many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Amanda Twp. Cemetery.
Family requests memorial contributions to the or FairHoPe Hospice.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 28, 2019