Amanda - Pearl F. Green 92, of Amanda, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Carriage Court. He was born July 17, 1928 in Pickaway County and was the son of the late Joseph and Cleo (Hall) Green. Pearl was a 1948 graduate of Amanda High School. He was a member of over 50 years of the Oakland Methodist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Pearl was a lifelong farmer and a bus driver for Amanda Clearcreek Schools for 21 years and touched many children's lives in the process. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan and enjoyed eating at Bob Evans.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Green; sister, Rosemary Young and a brother, David Green.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Dave Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery where military honors will be provided by Amvets Post #2256, Circleville. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Fairfield County Meals on Wheels and would like contributions to be directed to them or Clearcreek Twp. EMS. in Pearl's memory.
