1/
Pearl Green
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Green

Amanda - Pearl F. Green 92, of Amanda, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Carriage Court. He was born July 17, 1928 in Pickaway County and was the son of the late Joseph and Cleo (Hall) Green. Pearl was a 1948 graduate of Amanda High School. He was a member of over 50 years of the Oakland Methodist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Pearl was a lifelong farmer and a bus driver for Amanda Clearcreek Schools for 21 years and touched many children's lives in the process. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan and enjoyed eating at Bob Evans.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Green; sister, Rosemary Young and a brother, David Green.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Dave Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery where military honors will be provided by Amvets Post #2256, Circleville. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Fairfield County Meals on Wheels and would like contributions to be directed to them or Clearcreek Twp. EMS. in Pearl's memory.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved