Peggy Alexander (Crosby)
(1932-2020) Peggy Alexander, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and pets on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born February 16, 1932 in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Mark Morgan and Margaret Buxton Crum. She was preceded in death by first her husband, Robert Llewellyn Crosby, Sr., her son, Robert (Bob) Llewellyn Crosby, Jr. and her second husband, Gregory Alexander. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Meg) Buxton Crosby; son, Mark (Toni) Crosby; grandchildren, Emily (Patrick) King, Madeline and Michael Crosby; great grandchildren, Bennett, Carter, and Maddy King. Peggy earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Arts in art history from The Ohio State University. For ten years she worked as a slide curator for the Art History library at The Ohio State University and later, as a business woman.
Peggy passionately valued art, travel, and education. She was a painter and an avid art collector of local and international artists. She adored visiting museums and galleries in New York, Philadelphia, Paris, Rome, and Madrid, among many other cities. She treasured a wide range of music that included the Columbus Symphony, the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus, Celtic and Country. She loved dogs, with a special fondness for Airedales and wire fox terriers. In addition, she enjoyed wine tasting and cooking fine French cuisine. She delighted in graciously entertaining her guests who have often commented on how much they appreciated her southern hospitality. Peggy's philanthropic spirit was evident in her volunteerism and generous charitable contributions. She was a member of Mensa and a Deacon at the First Congregational Church of Columbus, Ohio. She was actively involved in the Columbus Museum of Art where she was a docent and a member of Women's Board.
Her family expresses their gratitude for the compassion, patience, and steadfast care that Peggy received from the Roxbury staff at First Community Village.
In lieu of flowers, please support one of Peggy's favorite organizations: Wire Fox Terrier Rescue Midwest (WFT Rescue Midwest, Box 141, Dumont, Iowa 50625); First Community Village, Roxbury Cottages, 1800 Riverside Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43212; Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215.
There will be a private service with family at Union Cemetery. Due to current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or condolences and to view updated information once available.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020