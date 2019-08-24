Services
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Peggy Gilliland


1945 - 2019
Peggy Gilliland Obituary
Peggy Gilliland

Lancaster - Peggy A. Gilliland, age 74 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Crestview Manor. She was born March 14, 1945 in Columbus, daughter of the late Larry and Elizabeth "Betty" (Turner) Hicks.

She is survived by her children, Denise (Nick) Richards, of Lancaster, Kenneth Miller, of Millersport, and Larry (Jackie) Miller Jr., of Kingston; step children, Jason and Russ Gilliland and Tammy McNeal; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers, Roger (Carolyn) Hicks and Steve (Karen) Eaton; sisters, Sharon (Terry) Cordial and Dawnetta (Gregg) Barnett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Betty Hicks; her birth mother, Jean Looney; brother, Jack Hicks; granddaughter, Shelby Miller.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bonnie Mallory officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation has been arranged in the care of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or by visiting www.fairhopehospice.org.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
