Peggy Nafzger
Thurston - Peggy Landis Nafzger, age 60 of Thurston passed away at Lanfair on Nov. 2, 2020. She was born on July 2nd 1960 to the late Frederick and Helen Landis in Baltimore. She worked for 18 years as a housekeeper for Winchester Place Nursing Facility. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Peggy's love for life and family will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Rich Nafzger; children, Felisha (Robert) Stratton and Jairime Nafzger; grandchildren, Asceney, Kylie, Harlee, and Temprence Nafsger, Carlee Stratton, Jersey Nafsger, and Keri Stratton; and great grandson Legend Hicks.A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10:30AM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Evangelical Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing must be maintained and seating is limited.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
