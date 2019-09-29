|
Phillip "Tiny" Hoshor
- - Phillip "Tiny" Hoshor passed away on September 20th at the Villages in Florida. Phil was born in Lockville, but grew up in Baltimore, Ohio. He was 78. He is survived by his wife Linda Hoshor of The Villages, Fl., daughter Debra & Scot West in Spring Tx, and son Jeffrey & Susan Hoshor in Lancaster, Oh, as well as brothers Bob & Bill in Thornville, Oh, and brother Jim of Ft Myers, Fl. Phil is also survived by his life long best friend, Walt Huey of Millersport, Oh.. Tiny had 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019