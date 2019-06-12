|
Phillip Schmelzer
Lancaster - Phillip E. Schmelzer, 86, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on January 13, 1933 in Rushcreek Twp to the late Michael and Bertha (Mickey) Schmelzer. Phillip served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 40 years from Schulmerich Carillons. Philip was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul Society for many years.
Phillip is survived by his daughter Alexis (Mike) Briggs of Loveland; son Dismas (Jodie) Schmelzer of Bremen; daughter Mary Ellen Schmelzer of Canandaigua, NY; daughter Ruth Schmelzer-Hoch of Lancaster; grandchildren Cody, Tony, and Alexandria Schmelzer; Rosemary (Ian) Ford, Caroline, and Veronica Briggs and Liam Hoch; great grandchildren Charlotte and Eleanor Ford; sister Katy (John) Westenbarger; brothers Maurice (Jeanne) and Chris (Carrie Lou) Schmelzer; sister-in-law Wilma (Carl) Hudak; brother-in-law Dan (Nina) Reichley; many nieces, nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Barbara Ellen (Reichley) Schmelzer, his parents, sisters Rose Schmelzer, Mary Jane Clouse, Regina Shumaker, Patsy Weithman, brothers Edward, Mark, Mick and Jerry Schmelzer and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Bernadette Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, June 13 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a rosary service at 7:30PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, St. Vincent DePaul or Meals on Wheels in Phillip's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 12, 2019