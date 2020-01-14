|
|
Phyllis A. Claypool
LANCASTER - Phyllis A. Claypool, age 86, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Bickford of Lancaster. She was born on January 25, 1933 to the late George Lowry and Elizabeth Perry Lowry in Fairfield County.
She was retired from Bloom-Carrol Schools as the head cook with over 26 years of service. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and former member of the Ladies Guild at the church. Phyllis loved to quilt, bake and tend to her flowers, her fish pond and the farm.
Phyllis is survived by her grandchildren, Laura (BJ) Fahrer; Stacy (Michael) Mitchell; and Jesse (Stacy) Claypool; great grandchildren, Logan and Bas Fahrer, Brooke and Kara Mitchell, and Brianna and Ethan Claypool; sister, Margaret Muckensturm; brother, William (Donna Jean) Lowry; sister-in-law, Juanita Claypool; brother-in-law, Jim Vaughan and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Howard L. Claypool, son, Randall L. Claypool, sister, Delores Vaughan, in-laws, Phillip Muckensturm, Donald Claypool, Robert and Ruby Claypool, Warren and Jane Schieser and parents.
The family would like to thank Phyllis' personal caregivers, FairHoPe Hospice, Bickford of Lancaster and PRN Medical Staffing of Ohio for their loving care.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Grace United Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Vanessa Myers-Dudley and Chaplain Jeffrey Taylor officiating. A committal service will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens following the service. Family and friends may visit Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials can be made in Phyllis' remembrance to the Grace United Church of Christ, 1185 Pleasantville Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020