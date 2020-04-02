|
|
Phyllis Carpenter
Lancaster - Phyllis Ann (Sherrick) Carpenter 88 went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 1, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1932 in Lancaster to the late Frank and Irene (Kennedy) Sherrick. Phyllis graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950. She worked at Jean Frocks and Elder Beerman. Phyllis was a member of Fairfield Christian Church.
She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. Her life was a loving legacy of devotion to her family. She leaves behind five devoted children Denise (Milo) Whipps, Rob (Susie) Carpenter, Cindy (Chuck) Howerth, Craig (Shelly) Carpenter, Ellen (Ron) Edwards; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister Linda Scott, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Bob, parents, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and George Unangst and brother-in-law Gene Scott.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Funeral will be held by the family. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020