Phyllis Cox
Lancaster - Phyllis M. Cox, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on March 12, 1938 in Lancaster to the late John W. and Roxie (Matthew) Morris. Phyllis retired from Anchor Hocking after 25 years. Phyllis enjoyed traveling with her husband Denver, crocheting, word search books, and going to the casino with family and friends. Phyllis cherished going to her grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid Ohio State fan.
Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Denver (Melinda) Cox, Jr.; grandchildren Ryan (Tiffany) Cox, Brock Mokas, and Karah (J.D.) Smith; 8 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister-in-law's Pat Morris and Alice Jean Grover; many nieces and nephews; companion Fred Tucker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Denver Cox Sr., her parents and 9 brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan. Visitation will be on Friday, Mary 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and the sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 9, 2019