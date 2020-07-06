1/1
Phyllis Eileen (McGinnis) Bailor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Eileen (McGinnis) Bailor

Lancaster - Phyllis Eileen (McGinnis) Bailor, 89, of Carriage Court Assisted Living in Lancaster, passed on peacefully on February 16, 2020. She was born June 7, 1930 to the late Rev. Theodore and Cecile (Eubanks) McGinnis. On May 13, 1951, Phyllis married her loving husband, Eldon Eugene Bailor, who preceded her in death in 2014.

Surviving are Phyllis' sons and daughter, Michael (Jacqueline) Bailor, Grove City; Patricia (Robert) Gable, Cincinnati; Joseph T. (Ted) Bailor, Pleasantville; and Bruce (Lillete) Bailor, Valencia, CA; 7 grandchildren; sister, Florence (McGinnis) Fogler, Circleville; several special nieces; and many great grandchildren and friends whom she cherished.

The family of Phyllis Bailor would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Carriage Court Assisted Living and the Heartland Hospice staff for their exceptional and very much appreciated care for Phyllis during her stay at Carriage Court Assisted Living.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Bloomfield United Methodist Church (2nd St, South Bloomfield, OH 43103). Condolences can be made on Phyllis' online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved