Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Phyllis Fast


1928 - 2019
Phyllis Fast Obituary
Phyllis Fast

Lancaster - Phyllis Fast, 90, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. She was born on September 2nd, 1928 to the late Verlin and Edna (Boyer) Kraner. Most of her years were spent as a homemaker and mother. She attended Mills Memorial Methodist Church.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Steven (Susan) Fast; granddaughters, Jenny Fast, Stefanie (Alex) Root, Amy Archer, and Jessica Archer; and grandson, Jeremy (Stephanie) Archer; 5 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jonathan Archer, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Fast; daughter, Dixie Archer; five brothers and a sister.

Graveside Services will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements have been made through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
