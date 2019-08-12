|
Phyllis Fast
Lancaster - Phyllis Fast, 90, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. She was born on September 2nd, 1928 to the late Verlin and Edna (Boyer) Kraner. Most of her years were spent as a homemaker and mother. She attended Mills Memorial Methodist Church.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Steven (Susan) Fast; granddaughters, Jenny Fast, Stefanie (Alex) Root, Amy Archer, and Jessica Archer; and grandson, Jeremy (Stephanie) Archer; 5 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jonathan Archer, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Fast; daughter, Dixie Archer; five brothers and a sister.
Graveside Services will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements have been made through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019