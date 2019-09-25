|
|
Phyllis Hiner-Carpenter
Lancaster - Phyllis Ann Hiner-Carpenter, 71 of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at her residence. Phyllis was born on August 4th, 1948 in Galipolis, Ohio. Phyllis worked as a cosmetologist for many years and loved her family dearly. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Troy( Shelly) Carpenter, Brad (Pam) Carpenter, Mike (Karynn) Carpenter, Rob (Tiya) Carpenter and Kim (Sonni) Carpenter; grandchildren, Shane, Amber, Cory, Nathan, Tabitha, Justin, Lila, Robby, and Da'Sean; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jessica, Cory, Dameon, Kaleb, Ariana, Karson, Allie, Ava, Camden, Olivia, Layla, Parker, Weston, Brooklyn, Zoey, Luka, Axel, Dezlin and Althea; as well as a great grandson and great graddaughter both due in December and many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Hazel Facemire; husband, Kenneth Carpenter; second husband, Brandon Hiner; sisters, Patty McMillan and Sue Seitz; great grandson, Elijah Rogers; nephew, Jamie Fitz.
The family would like to give a special thank you to FairHoPe Hospice and the Lancaster and Heath Hospice of Central Ohio, and special caregivers, Brittnee and Bri for their loving compassion and care of Phyllis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September, 27th, 2019 at 2PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Evan Saunders officiating. Friends and family may visit from 12PM until the time of the service on Friday. Dignity Cremation is to take place following the services.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019