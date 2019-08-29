|
Phyllis Kay Sealey
LANCASTER - Phyllis Kay Sealey, 78 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Pickering House.
She was a member of Mills Memorial United Methodist Church, volunteered at Olivedale Senior Citizens Center and loved to quilt.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Randy (Becky) Miller, Ronda Fahrer, Valerie (Tony) England and Kin (Sondra) Miller; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Clemons, Sr.
Funeral service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Pat King officiating. Burial will follow in New Straitsville Cemetery. Friends may visit Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.
Memorial gifts may be given to Olivedale Senior Citizens Center, 253 Boving Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019