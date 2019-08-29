Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sealey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Kay Sealey


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Kay Sealey Obituary
Phyllis Kay Sealey

LANCASTER - Phyllis Kay Sealey, 78 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Pickering House.

She was a member of Mills Memorial United Methodist Church, volunteered at Olivedale Senior Citizens Center and loved to quilt.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Randy (Becky) Miller, Ronda Fahrer, Valerie (Tony) England and Kin (Sondra) Miller; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Clemons, Sr.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Pat King officiating. Burial will follow in New Straitsville Cemetery. Friends may visit Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be given to Olivedale Senior Citizens Center, 253 Boving Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries