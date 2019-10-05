Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. John's UCC,
120 S. Lane St.,
Bucyrus, OH
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's UCC,
120 S. Lane St.
Bucyrus, OH
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
1916 - 2019
Phyllis M. Diederich Obituary
Bucyrus - Phyllis M. Diederich, 103, of Bucyrus died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and OhioHealth Hospice.

She was born January 27, 1916 in New Washington to the late Glenn and Alice (Clady) Ackerman. She was married May 20, 1941 to Carl H. Diederich who preceded her in death in 2010.

Phyllis is survived by daughter Mary Alice Graham; grandsons, Mike (Tara) Graham and their children, Peyton and Katelin and Matt Graham and his fiancée Heidi Riggs. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Dale Graham; brother, Donald Ackerman; and sisters, Wilma Rowland and Bertha Auck.

Services will be held on Monday, October 7 at St. John's UCC, 120 S. Lane St., Bucyrus. Friends may call from 10 to 11:55 am and the funeral will begin at 12 Noon with Pastor Joe Platt officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 in Oakwood Cemetery.

The Diederich family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to St. John's UCC, Fairhaven Volunteer Service Group, or OhioHealth Hospice Marion and given at the church on the day of services or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Phyllis' tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
