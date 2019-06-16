|
|
Pribble Bates Richeson
BALTIMORE - Pribble Bates Richeson, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after an incredibly courageous, 14-year battle with multiple leukemias. She passed exactly like she lived - gently and with grace, lovingly surrounded by family.
Pribble was born April 29, 1947, in Charleston, West Virginia to Harold M. and Ruth (Ralston) Bates. As a child, she formed a special friendship and bond with her brother Charlie that would last a lifetime.
Pribble attended Bremen Elementary School and graduated from Fairfield Union High School in 1965. She went on to attend Ohio University, completing a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology, a Master of Arts in Hearing and Speech Sciences, plus post-Master's work. She did all this as a full-time working wife and mother.
Pribble worked for Lancaster City Schools as a Speech Pathologist and retired in 2001 after 30 years of service. She loved her students and colleagues, and was passionate about the importance of strong public schools. Throughout her career, Pribble set an example for her children that women can have successful careers while being amazing moms and caregivers at home.
In 1988, Pribble married her longtime friend and love of her life, Jeffrey Richeson, and together with their children and grandchildren they formed a large, boisterous, grateful family.
Gardening was one of Pribble's favorite past-times. Today, her spirit carries on in the many offshoots of irises, hostas, and lilies shared with family and friends. She was an avid crossword puzzler, master Scrabble player, impeccable home decorator, and adventurous traveler. She also loved Christmas and typically started planning in July for the family's annual Christmas gathering, just to make sure no detail was left undone.
Pribble battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, and acute myeloid leukemia. Despite multiple setbacks, she plowed forward living every day with joy and gratitude. She and her family were grateful for the leading-edge, compassionate care provided by the hematology team at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University, which provided Pribble and her family many wonderful holidays, vacations, graduations, birthdays, laughs, and hugs together.
Family was Pribble's number one priority. She protected her family fiercely and had immeasurable love for her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and all the family and friends who made up her tribe.
She will be missed and remembered by her husband and best friend Jeff Richeson; children, Melinda Yaklin, Jason (Mollie) Richeson, Heidi Messbarger, and Bethany (John) Lance; grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Joseph, Maddie, Reagan, Anna, Hannah, Reed, Kate, and Bode; brother, Charles (Jane) Bates; sister, Helen Druce; nieces, Abby (Chris) Deibel and Erin (Sean) Bennett. She is also missed by her loyal buddy, Jeff and Pribble's Newfoundland, Toby.
Memorial contributions are appreciated and may be made to The Leukemia Program Development Fund #310260 at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218; or, FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. fairhopehospice.org
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019