R. Brian Cline
Russell Brian Cline passed away November 19, 2020 doing exactly what made him happy. He was absolutely in love with his life. Brian was born December 13, 1959 in Lancaster to Russell and Sarah Cline. Growing up in Lancaster, he had an affinity for sports, especially baseball, and excelled in academics. He graduated from LHS in the class of 1978 as the valedictorian. He accepted an appointment to the prestigious Air Force Academy, but ultimately became a Buckeye, graduating from The Ohio State University in 1982. He also later received a Masters in aeronautical engineering from the University of Arizona.
Brian moved to Tucson shortly after graduation from OSU and accepted a job with Hughes Aircraft, which later became part of Raytheon. He worked for 38 years, retiring July 1, 2020. He worked in missile design and most recently, he was Chief Engineer for the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missile defense program in cooperation with Japan. Brian had many achievements in his career, including 4 patents, teaching courses at both the United States Naval Academy and Johns Hopkins System Engineering program. At Brian's retirement, one of his supervisors stated, "we are not only losing a valued employee, but our country is losing a valued asset."
One of his very proudest moments was being inducted into the Lancaster High School Hall Of Fame in 2015.
Travel and exploration always called to Brian. He became a PADI scuba diver in 2007, and his daughter Chanelle was his forever dive buddy. Together, they explored as many tropical locales and underwater worlds as possible. From the moment he stepped foot in the British Virgin Islands, you could tell he was an island boy, and could always find him in flip-flops and t-shirts, complete with wind tousled hair.
Brian loved the Cincinnati Reds, OSU Buckeyes, and Arizona Wildcats.
Brian met the love of his life in Natasha. Never had he displayed happiness and affinity for life as he did with her.
Brian is survived by his fiancee Natasha Charlesworth, daughter Chanelle, his parents, sister Debbie (Butch) Cline Jenkins, brother Darrin Cline, niece Courtney (Ryan) Minga, nephew Justin (Julie) Jenkins and their three lovely little boys.
His daughter offered the following tribute: "Dad, you were the most perfect example of a man, father, and partner. We love you more than was ever said and will miss you always. I know you'll keep us safe and thirsting for the next adventure. We promise to continue to work hard to make you proud and to live the lives you always wanted for us. Thank you for every moment we spent together."
Memorial Services will be held in Tucson and Lancaster at a later date.
Memorial Remembrances may be given to the R. Brian Cline Scholarship Fund in care of the Fairfield County Foundation, 162 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH 43130 or to a charity of your choice
.