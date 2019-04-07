Services
Ralph E. Severing


Ralph E. Severing Obituary
Ralph E. Severing

Lancaster - Ralph E. Severing, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1946 to the late Frank and Huldabell Severing.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Severing; grandsons, Keith (Helen) Kilpatrick, Kurtis Gompf, and J.R. (Amber) Kilpatrick; two great grandchildren, sister, Mary Marsh, and several nieces and nephews.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; and 3 sibling.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.

To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
