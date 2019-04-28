|
Rev. Ralph Hudson
Lancaster - Rev. Ralph V. Hudson, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster. He was born February 2, 1936 in Hartford, WV, son of the late Virgil and Myla (Howe) Hudson. He graduated from Wahama High School in Hartford, WV and then attended Circleville Bible College and transferred to Greenville College (Illinois) where he received his B.A. He graduated from United Theological Seminary in Dayton with his M. Div. He also earned his M.A. from Michigan State University and then received his Ph.D. from the University of Santa Barbara (California). Throughout his career, he pastored at Wildermuth Chapel, Mulberry Grove and Beecher City Churches in Illinois, Evangelical United Brethren in Pataskala and New Lexington, Tyler Memorial Methodist in Chillicothe, Manley United Methodist Church in Portsmouth where he help found the Portsmouth Counseling Center, Bremen United Methodist Church, South Zanesville First United Methodist Church, and he retired from De Graff United Methodist Church in De Graff.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy M. (Ruble) Hudson; children, Rev. Anthony (Ruth) Hudson, Olinda LeMaster, and Cyndie (Wayne) Kelley; grandchildren, G.W. (Crista) LeMaster, Krystal LeMaster, Jason (Amy) Hudson, Andrew (Michelle) Hudson, Jacob Hudson, Tosha Caldwell and Brittany (D.J.) Logan; great grandchildren, Astrid, Aksel, Elizabeth, Isiah, Tyler, Taylah, Gaige, Graidy, and Lilly; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eugene, Glen and Dencil.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, 324 East St., Sugar Grove, Rev. Anthony Hudson and Rev. Richard Carson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenfield Township Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME and 1 hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019