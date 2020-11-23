Ralph Ingersoll
Lancaster - Ralph B. Ingersoll, 72, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Altercare Lanfair, Lancaster. He was born March 10, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio. Ralph retired after 36 years from Anchor Hocking Glass, Lancaster. He enjoyed traveling, and shopping at western stores.
Ralph is survived by his cousin Fred Wilkins, cousin-in-law Gene Bennett, 2nd cousins Craig (Jennifer) Bennett, Lisa (Brian Davy) Bennett, Brian (Fiancé Jessica Johnson) Bennett; Brittany (Nathan) Stephenson, Brandon (Stacy) Wilkins, Leigh (Jeff) Miltimore, Melissa (Colin) Straits, and many dear great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Burlin Jr. and Florence (Swartz) Ingersoll, cousin Becky Bennet and 2nd cousin Shaun Bennett.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
