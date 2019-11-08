|
Ralph Maynard Haas
Lancaster - Ralph Maynard Haas - Age 96 of Lancaster, Oh passed away November 1st 2019 with his daughter and granddaughter by his side.
I was a lifelong resident of Lancaster. I was born June 9, 1923 to Ralph Peters Haas and Ora Martin Haas. I was an Eagle Scout, attended Lancaster High School and graduated as an honor student with the class of 1941. During my high school years I worked as a floral designer for the Acton Floral Company on S. Mt Pleasant Ave.
I was a WWII Veteran serving in the (AAF) Army Air Force as a crew chief and flight engineer on the personal planes of the commanding general of the Iceland base command. After my return from the Military I rejoined the Acton Floral Company and later become part owner. I then worked for North American Aviation for 8 years prior to becoming a debit agent for Metropolitan Life. I retired in 1985 after 28 years of service.
I had a long enjoyable retirement, being able to follow the Reds, the Buckeyes and pursue my passion for digital photography.
I was a member of the Fairfield County American Legion Post #11, Olivedale Seniors and the Mount Pleasant Photography Club.
I am survived by daughter Cindy (Jim) Swain, granddaughter Heidi Figgins Tootle, Great Grandchildren Jamie McGill and Austin Tootle, many nieces and nephews and very special friends Betty (Sherrick) James, Robert Morehead and Margaret "Sis" Muckensturn.
I was preceded in death by my parents, my wife of 64 years and 353 days, Jean Eskew Haas, sisters Martha (Tracy) Hoffman, Eileen (Hilan) Smith and brother Bernard M (Dorothy) Haas. Brothers in law, Robert (Wanda) Rowland, Howard "Buck" (Helen) Eskew, Joseph (Marie Eskew) Walter and great granddaughter Angela McGill.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster OH, 43130 at 1:30 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019. Military honors and burial will take place following the service at Forest Rose Cemetery. Family and Friends may visit from 11:30 AM until the time of services on Friday.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Lancaster Carriage Court for all the care and assistance they provided to "Ralph" the last 2 years and to Heartland Hospice for the care and support they provided to him and his family during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in memory of Ralph Maynard Haas, to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Suite C, Circleville, OH 43113.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019