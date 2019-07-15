|
|
Ralph "Tom" Pargeon, Jr.
Pickerington - Ralph "Tom" Pargeon Jr., age 66, of Pickerington, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The OSU Medical Center. He was born April 13, 1953, in Lancaster, to the late Ralph and Mary (Burgner) Pargeon Sr. Ralph was a 1971 graduate of Lancaster High School. He worked as a truck driver for almost 50 years. Ralph enjoyed camping and fishing, loved to garden and wood work, and spent time antiquing with wife, Diana. He was well loved by everyone. Preceded in death by his son, Tony Pargeon. Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Diana McLoughlin; sons, Michael Pargeon and Greg Pargeon; step-children, Robert Knox, Tracy (Carol) Whatley, Patrick (Tina) McLoughlin; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Ginny "Toots" Ours, Tammy Icenhour, Tim Pargeon, Ray Pargeon; father-in-law, Ralph Rouse; beloved daughter-in-law, Jennifer Pargeon; special niece and nephew, Chris Ogg and Keith Freeman; many extended family and friends. Family and friends may visit 10-12:00pm on Wednesday, July 17, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00pm. Interment Violet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 15, 2019