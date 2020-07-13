1/
Ralph Phillips
Ralph Phillips

Lancaster - Ralph D. Phillips, 94, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation, Lancaster. He was born on August 10, 1925 in Lancaster to the late Frank and Lula (Tiller) Phillips. Ralph was a Purple Heart recipient serving in the U.S. Army 84th Infantry in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. He worked for the Ohio Petitionary, Chillicothe Correctional Institution, and the Southeastern Correctional Institution for 28 years retiring when he was 58.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Jessie (Withem) Phillips; children Donald (Anita) Phillips, Sharon (Donald) Featheroff, Richard (Lorie) Phillips, Ralph (Mary Ann) Phillips, Linda (Larry) Baker, Mary (Bill) Cody, son-in-law Tim Bush; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Edward Phillips

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sandra Bush, son Frank Phillips, brothers, Jim, William, and Richard Phillips, sister Virginia Campbell.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be following social distancing and social health protocol. A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with military honors. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
