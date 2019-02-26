Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Ralph Thomas Obituary
Ralph Thomas

Lancaster - Ralph E. Thomas, 73, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on December 9, 1945 in Logan to the late Leslie and Nellie Thomas.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a retired truck driver. Ralph was a life member of the AMVETS 1985, he also was a member of the VFW 1516, American Legion Post 11, 40 & 8 and the Moose Lodge 955.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 29 years Shena M. (Hiles) Thomas; daughter Linda (Mark) Thomas; grandchildren Dylan and Coy; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Norma Hiles; brothers Leslie "Junior" (Janet) Thomas Jr., Dick (Tina) Thomas; sister Martha Gundelfinger; sister-in-law Tina Riley; brother-in-law Ray (Cyndi Cook) Hiles; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark E. Thomas, son-in-law Jamie Hughes, brother-in-law James Riley and beloved pet Daisy Lou.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge with military honors. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
