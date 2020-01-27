|
|
Ralph W. Tipton
Lancaster - Ralph W. Tipton passed into God's hands on January 25, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness.
Ralph was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Lucille Tipton Featheroff on December 27, 1931. He graduated from Lancaster High School and spent two years at the University of Cincinnati. He was a retired Staff Manager for Western and Southern Insurance after 36 years of dedicated service. He was a beloved father and step father as well as a great storyteller. He never met a stranger and always had a joke to share. He was a founding member of the Pleasant Mountain Bluegrass Boys as a mandolin player and vocal singer. He enjoyed playing golf, poker, traveling and most of all being with family and friends in his retirement. He was known to bet on a few ponies or pull a handle or two on a slot machine. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. Ralph was a member of the Fairfield Christian Church, their golf league and volunteered every week with the cleaning of the church.
Ralph leaves behind his beloved wife of 46 years, Dolores "Dee" Sayre Tipton. He is also survived by his son, Larry E. (Mary Beth) Tipton of Delaware, Ohio; daughters, Starr Lynn (Tipton) Daubenmire of Kettering, Ohio and Valerie Jo Tipton of Columbus, Ohio; Step children, Lyn (Tip) Nelson of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, Sandy (Bob) Clum, Thomas Hansley and John (Kelli Swyers) Hansley all of Lancaster, Ohio; brother-in-law, Gorden Hammond along with numerous grand and great grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Laurence E. Featheroff; sister, Francis "Sis" Featheroff; and grandson, Larry E. Tipton II.
Visitation will be at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-7PM. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at the Fairfield Christian Church at 10:30 AM with Pastor Bill Lavely officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the local Diabetes Foundation or the .
The "Old Roadhog" has played his last tune and packed away his mandolin, rest in peace.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020