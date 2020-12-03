Ralph "Ed" Wesney Jr.



Lancaster - Ralph "Ed" Wesney Jr., 62 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, surrounded by his wife and his daughter. Ed was born on June 28th, 1958 in LaPorte, Indiana to Ralph E. and Patricia Wesney Sr. He worked as a Master Carpenter, and was known to be a Jack of All Trades. Ed's home was the Great Outdoors. He loved being outside and truly enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandson, Julian. Ed was also known as a philosopher to those that knew him. Most of all, Ed did everything with a loving heart.



Ed is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Lisa (Epifano) Wesney; daughter, Tessa Wesney Kolevski (Ben) of Pickerington; the apple of his eye, his grandchildren, Julian, Evelyn, and Adelyn; his niece and nephews that were like his own children, Steven, TJ and Mollie Craig; mother, Patricia (Fagan) Wesney, of Junction City; brothers, Glenn (Teresa) Wesney of Somerset, Brian (Susan) Wesney of Springfield; and Dustin Wesney of New Orleans; sisters, Sandra (Merle) Leasure of Stafford, Ohio; Lori (Andy Fink) Wesney of Junction City; and Sara Wesney of Lancaster; 4 nieces and 8 nephews; 13 great nieces and 7 great nephews; sister in law, Carolyn (Tony) Craig of Rushville; brother in law, Jimmy Epifano of New Lexington; James (Rhonda) Epifano of New Lexington; mother in law, Sally Sigler of Rushville; and his best friend, Dan Shook of Bremen.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Edward Wesney Sr.; and his grandparents, Selma Fagan and Wilbur Fagan; and Elmer Wesney and Nellie Wesney.



Visitation is to be held on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 from 2PM-5PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private Services are to take place at a later date. Dignity Cremation is to take place, per Ed's wishes.









