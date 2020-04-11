Services
Ramona Dickson Obituary
Ramona Dickson

Lancaster - Ramona J. Dickson, age 89 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Scott's Place in Lancaster. She was born June 17, 1930 in Lancaster, daughter of the late Grant and Mary (Woodgeard) Reynolds. Ramona formerly owned the Modern Aire Restaurant. She enjoyed sewing and cooking.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur L. Dickson; children, Art (Betsy) Dickson, of Lancaster and Mary Elizabeth Maurer, of Cave Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Kyle and Sharon Maurer; great grandson, Nathaniel. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Darrell Reynolds; sister, Bernice Lovelady.

In light of the Coronavirus restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 1585 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH 43130.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
