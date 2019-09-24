Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
1960 - 2019
Jacksonville, FL - Randall David Cronin, 59 years old, of Jacksonville, Florida, a former resident of Rockbridge, Ohio passed away on September 20, 2019 at the hospital.

Randall was born July 2, 1960 in Nelsonville, Ohio. He attended school in Gibisonville and Hocking Valley Industries Sheltered Workshop. While living in Jacksonville, Florida, he attended Pine Castle.

Surviving are his father Darrell Cronin and sister Alicia (Scott) Campbell both of Jacksonville, Florida.

Randall is preceded in death by his mother Mavis (Rheinscheld) Cronin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Chuck Fidler officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday, September 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
