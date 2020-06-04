Randall Roby
Randall Roby

Lancaster - Randall J. Roby, 73, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on May 24, 1947 in Lancaster to the late James and Rena Roby. Randy served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked at the South Eastern Prison Complex. Randy had a passion for restoring cars, he enjoyed going to Cruise-In's, playing cards, gardening and doing yard work. He especially cherished spending time with his family.

Randy is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Diane L. (Parker) Roby, daughters Theresa (Scott) Robinette, Melissa (David Gregory) Roby, Sherry (Tracy) Stover; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Linda Reese and Cindy (Chuck) Delong.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary Knect.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
