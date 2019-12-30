|
|
Randy Leffler
Worthington - Randy Leffler, 51, of Worthington died suddenly Dec. 23, 2019.
Randy was born March 29, 1968, in Carroll, Ohio, and graduated from Bloom-Carroll High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from The Ohio State University.
Randy served on Gov. George Voinovich's gubernatorial campaign. He became director of communications at the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Manufacturers Association. In 2007 he joined the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers as executive director and operated Select Association Management.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel Lois and James; and an infant brother, Todd. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Beers; son, Ben; brother, David (Joanna); niece Jennifer Murphy (Tony); great-nephew Colton; aunt Mary Staten; uncle Bob; cousin Brenda (Sam) Dorick, godchildren Jennifer and Christopher Dorick, and numerous cousins.
Calling hours are Jan. 1, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Jan. 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road, Columbus, OH 43235. Contributions may be made to a scholarship fund established for Ben Leffler, c/o Melissa Beers. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send email condolences to the family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020